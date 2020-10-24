Emporia State University Special Collections and Archives invites the campus and community to literary readings from two Kansas novels published by Meadowlark Books, an Emporia-based independent press dedicated to books from the Midwest. To view livestreams and recordings of these events, and to submit questions for Q&A segments, attendees can visit emporia.edu/live.
The first will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 when Special Collections and Archives presents a reading by Michael D. Graves, author of the 2016 Kansas Notable Book “To Leave a Shadow,” from his historical mystery novel “All Hallows’ Shadows,” Book 3 of the Pete Stone, Private Investigator series.
When a young woman is stabbed to death in Wichita, the police capture a suspect and put him behind bars within hours. Detective Pete Stone is hired to prove that the suspect is innocent, but Stone has his doubts. Isn’t being caught standing over the body with knife in hand evidence enough? When additional bodies turn up murdered by weapons with similar strange markings and cryptic verses, Stone realizes the clock is ticking. He must uncover the truth before the real villain strikes again, on Halloween night.
The second event is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 28 with a reading by Julie Stielstra from her young adult novel “Opulence, Kansas.”
When Katie Myrdal’s father is found dead in his Porsche, everything she thought she knew about her family is shaken. Her Uncle Len and his wife Maggie — relatives she barely knew existed — show up at the funeral and offer an escape for the summer to their Kansas farm. Katie abandons her Chicago Gold Coast high-rise life to land beneath the wider skies of the prairie.
Grappling with loss and disillusionment, Katie must forge new skills and new friendships in a small town called Opulence, a town holding secrets and riches she will need before she can go back home.
