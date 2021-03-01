A pedestrian who was hit by a truck while crossing southbound on Commercial Street walked away from the scene with no major injuries Monday morning.
The truck was turning left from Commercial Street onto Sixth Avenue when it struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. A police spokesman referred to the collision as a "minor bump" which knocked the pedestrian over.
The pedestrian was a 75-year-old male and was awake, alert and breathing when emergency personnel arrived. He was examined at the scene and allowed to walk away.
The driver of the truck drove away from the scene. The police spokesman could not comment on whether any citations would be issued.
