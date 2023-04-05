The Emporia City Commission approved a $94,000 agreement with the Emporia Recreation Commission for management of the Jones Aquatic Center, Wednesday, but the agreement is far from final — and about $61,000 less than what was requested.
ERC director of operations Amanda Gutierrez, aquatics supervisor Jennifer Wegener and assistant director of business Jennifer Kraus presented an agreement for the 2023 season that would have increased the city's reimbursement to JAC to $155,512 — $108,512 more than the $47,000 paid in in the previous 12 years.
They said the increase would allow the recreation commission to pay its lifesaving staff $15 or $16 an hour, depending on their position at the aquatic center. The increase also assumed 7,200 total hours worked by around 36 lifeguards over the summer, and all amenities open to the public. Last year, a leak at the lazy river caused staff to shut down the river, slides and splash pad area at the center for several weeks, decreasing the number of worked hours considerably.
Mayor Susan Brinkman, who serves as the city commission's representative on the ERC Board of Directors, said she had advocated for higher wages for lifeguards because she believed that could help stem the lifeguard shortage if they were paid more.
Commissioner Danny Giefer, who attended the meeting by phone, said he had hired some former lifeguards on his staff who indicated that the wages weren't the issue for not returning. Rather, it was the fact that those positions lasted just three months over the summer that was a large deciding factor.
Commissioner Erren Harter pointed out that, if the ERC wasn't looking at increasing wages, they still would have been asking for about $70,000 this year.
Smith said the ERC had the ability to ask for a mill levy increase in order to generate more revenue and said she had a problem approving the full $155,000 request. She said she wasn't saying that safety wasn't worth the price, but that the city didn't necessarily have the ability to act on wage increases once the city's wage study is complete anyway.
She added that she was willing to put in a little bit of help to the ERC, but wasn't willing to support that large of a request at this time.
Commissioner Jamie Sauder asked about other ways to generate revenue, such as concessions or raising admission prices to the aquatics center. It was determined that the center was generally breaking even on food sales. There was also some confusion about who was in charge of setting the admission prices.
Gutierrez and Kraus believed it was the city's purview, while no verbiage regarding that existed in the 2022 contract. Gutierrez said admission prices had not been changed in years and that the city controlled the opening and closing dates for the pool. It was determined that the recreation center should be in charge of those.
"We would love to have a little bit more voice in that," Gutierrez said.
Giefer suggested upping the agreement to $94,000, with other commissioners adding that wording about the recreation commission setting its own wages and days of operation.
Now, the agreement will go back to the Emporia Recreation Commission for review and possible approval.
In other business, special projects coordinator Jim Witt and intern Sam Howell presented a report on the city commission's work goals.
The main topics included infrastructure needs, economic development, financial goals, housing development and organizational issues.
The board also:
- Approved an update to the city's Rural Housing Incentive District policy to reflect the responsibilities of the city and a developer.
- Received information about the Emporia Recreation Future Funding Committee.
- Recognized the city accounting department for receiving the 2021 GFOA annual Comprehensive Financial Award for the 37th consecutive year.
- Appointed Jesse Lobbs and Scott Capes for new terms on the Emporia Public Library Board of Trustees.
