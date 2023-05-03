Harbor Freight Tools is reportedly coming to the Flinthills Malls, but details about when the store is opening and where the store will be located have not yet been revealed.
Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment retailer, headquartered in Calabasas, Cali., which operates a chain of retail stores, as well as an e-commerce business. The company boasts more than 1,300 retail locations employing more than 25,000 people.
The Gazette reached out to City of Emporia special projects coordinator Jim Witt Tuesday after a job posting for a store manager was posted to online job sites. Witt told The Gazette that he was told the store was coming to the mall, but did not have further information.
Flinthills Mall manager Clarence Frye told The Gazette Wednesday that he had no comment at this time.
You can read the job posting for Emporia online at https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Harbor-Freight-Tools/salaries/Store-Manager/Kansas.
