Emporia State had seven event champions, nine runners-up, six provisional qualifiers and set a school record at the ESU Spring Invitational on Friday. The Hornets finished second in both the men’s and women’s team standings.
“We had some great marks today by all the event groups and that is the true mark of a strong program,” said Emporia State coach Steve Blocker. “I’m proud of everyone as we have navigated through some tough challenges in the past year and it’s good to be back at it.”
Freshman Megan McManis got things started for the Hornets early as she set a school record in her first outdoor competition of her collegiate career. She cleared 12-07.50 (3.85m)in the women’s pole vault to win the event and break Maggie Wilson’s record of 12-05.50 set at the 2015 MIAA Championships. It is a provisional qualifier and is currently ranked third in the nation.
Senior Taysean Goodwin made his return to the track for the Hornet men and also came away with an event championship and provisional qualifier. He ran a personal best of 10.50 to win the 100m in a provisional qualifying time that ranks sixth all-time at Emporia State. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation in the event. He also ran 21.93 in the 200m to place ninth.
Travis Morrison moved into third on the Emporia State all-time list in the men’s shot put. His mark of 57-07 (17.55m) was second in the event and is currently ranked second in the nation. He passed Alec Garcia, who threw 56-06 at the 2017 MIAA Championships and only trails former national champions Al Feuerbach (65-00 at the 1970 AAU Championships) and Jason Stuke (61-10.50 at the 1998 Drake Relays) on the Hornets all-time list.
Alyssa Conway was a two- time provisional qualifier for the Emporia State women with two marks that moved her onto the Hornets top five lists. She placed threw 52.22m (171-04) in the hammer and 44.02m (144-05) in the javelin to place fifth in both events. She moved into fourth place on the Emporia State all-time list in both events. She is currently ranked fifth in the nation in the hammer and sixth in the javelin.
Carter Swindale joined Conway in putting up a provisional qualifier in the javelin. He threw 61.47m (201-08) to place fifth in the men’s javelin. He is currently ranked seventh in the nation.
Emporia State picked up 1-2-3 finish in both the women’s 400m dash and the men’s 400m hrudles. Jasmine Hurla led the sweep for the women running 59.92 while Makenzie Owings finished second and Hollow Marlow third. For the men Chase Rooney ran 55.19 to win the 400m hurdles with Davion Scott placing second and Wyatt Seidel third.
The men’s 4x400m relay team of Juwan Johnson, Carter Cox, Jack Watson, and Hayden Goodpaster won with a time of 3:18.39 less than a week after Cox, Watson and Goodpaster got back from finishing ninth at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships.
Kaleb Barber jumped 7.08m (23-02.75) to win the men’s long jump while Calvin Morgan picked up the other individual championship for Emporia State with a time of 10:04.98 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.
Linnea Meier in the women’s 800m, Jenna Ramsey in the women’s 5000m, Matthew Maki in the men’s 5000m, the women’s 4x100m relay (Jasmine Hurla, Clarice Nichols, Jasmin Williams, Kadaisha Mpwo), the women’s 4x400m relay (Jasmine Hurla, Hollie Marlow, Makenzie Owings, Linnea Meier), and Madison Runnion in the women’s high jump all picked up second place finishes for Emporia State.
The Hornets will return to the Golden Oval of Witten Track inside Welch Stadium next weekend for the ESU Relays. Action starts at 3 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
