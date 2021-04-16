Ask Daphne Mertens how excited she is about the new multi-use trail at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, and she’ll tell you the level of excitement is “off the chart.”
And, with work well underway, it’s easy to see why. Crews have been busy laying asphalt and more progress is made each day.
“This trail is something we’ve been discussing with the county for over 10 years now,” said Mertens, who is the grant manager for Healthier Lyon County. “It’s been something the Lyon County Commission has talked about as a possibility in the future and the timing was just perfect. Everything came together with all of our different groups and employees in Lyon County working together to make this happen.”
The trail makes a one-mile loop around the fairgrounds property and is designed so people can come out and do a number of activities. Mertens said the community can use it for walking and running, as well as bicycling. It can also serve as a safe space for children to learn how to ride their bikes.
“The great thing about the fairgrounds is that it’s a natural environment and it has a lot of parking, so people could drive their car there and then jump on the trail and be active,” Mertens said. “It could be a great place for races, if some wanted to be hosted there. We’re just really excited about all of the possibilities.”
The walking trail was made possible thanks to a $65,000 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Pathways to Healthy Kansas grant, as well as partnerships and collaborations with a number of local groups and organizations. Mertens credited Lyon County Road and Bridge, the Lyon County Fair Board, commissioners, the Lyon County Fairground Foundation, the City of Emporia, APAC Kansas and the Multi-Use Path Planning Board for working together on the project.
She also credited County Controller Dan Williams for being “especially helpful with keeping the ball rolling.”
“All of our local groups and organizations really came together to give a lot of in-kind contributions and to just come out and do a lot of the legwork and offer their time and expertise to make this work,” Mertens said. “So, that is what makes this a possibility — that funding [from BCBS] and all of our local organizations coming together.”
Mertens said they expect work to be completed and the trail up and running “really soon,” but an exact date has not yet been set.
“We will be updating everyone on Healthier Lyon County on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to let them know when it opens and we hope to have a ribbon cutting at that time as well,” she said. “Right now, we think it should be within the next month.”
(1) comment
Fantastic idea. Keep movin' Emporia! I'm glad they didn't let Bowyer bank the curves!
