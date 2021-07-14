Two juveniles suspected of causing graffiti damage around the city of Emporia were arrested early Wednesday morning pending charges of attempted burglary and criminal damage.
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received an alarm call from Max's BP, located at 202 E. Sixth Ave. Emporia Police officers responded and found a broken window.
Officers arrested one juvenile near the scene after some investigation. Another juvenile suspect was located and arrested through the course of the investigation.
Both juveniles were charged with Attempted Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Officers also learned the juveniles are suspects in graffiti damage within the city of Emporia.
Formal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
