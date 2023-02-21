Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer is among the three finalists interviewing for the Southern Lyon County USD 252 Superintendent position this week.
Fischer has served in his current administrative position since July 2019. He's also served as associate principal, special education coordinator and math teacher.
Sean Spoonts of Eureka and Ryan Muhlig of Colby are the other two finalists.
Spoonts is currently the principal at Eureka High School. He has served in his current administrative position since August 2017 and his previous educational experience includes serving as assistant principal, activities director and physical education/health teacher.
Muhlig is currently the principal at Colby High School. He has served in his current administrative position since July 2021. He has previously served as assistant principal, dean of students, and a social studies teacher.
Interviews for the position will start today.
