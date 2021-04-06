Emporia State football will play the first of two unofficial games this spring when it welcomes in Southeastern Oklahoma State out of the Great American Conference at noon on Saturday.
The format will be similar to an NFL preseason game, with starters playing the first several drives before giving way to more inexperienced players. Additionally, the teams will not do kickoffs. Otherwise, the game will proceed exactly like a typical competition.
Like the Hornets, the Savage Storm did not play a 2020 season after going 1-10 in 2019.
Southeastern Oklahoma State played a similar unofficial game against Midwestern State on Feb. 27, which it lost 28-14.
Emporia State will also bring in Southwestern Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.
The Bulldogs were 3-8 in 2019, including a 35-17 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Emporia State began the first of its allotted 22 spring practices on March 9 and will conclude with a spring intrasquad scrimmage on April 24.
