The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. The 44th annual Community Christmas Parade is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, in downtown Emporia.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced the date Wednesday. This year’s theme is “A Joyful Christmas."
According to a written release, the evening begins with a Christmas dedication at 6:10 p.m. in front of the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St. The parade starts at 7 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Commercial Street, traveling north to 12th Avenue.
Organizations, businesses, or individuals that would like to have an entry in this year’s parade may complete an entry form on-line at emporiakschamber.org/christmas-parade.
Entry forms are also available at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce at 719 Commercial St., Emporia, KS 66801. All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14.
For further details or questions, call the Emporia Area Chamber at 620-342-1600 or email chamber@emporiakschamber.org.
