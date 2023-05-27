Olpe High School junior Rhilee Scott was a student guardian during the Fall 2021 USD 252 Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. Scott shared her feelings about Memorial Day with us this year to commemorate the trip.
“This Memorial Day I want to thank all the Veterans who gave their life for our country and their families who sacrificed as well. I was a student guardian on the Fall 2021 Honor Flight trip. I was able to take my Uncle Doug Burenheide as my veteran. The Honor Flight program is important because it gives high school students the opportunity to honor veterans and to be a part of something bigger than themselves. My experience on the trip is something that I will never forget. From seeing all the memorials to just getting to know my veteran better I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this program. Any time I think back on the experience I just remember how excited and happy my veteran was to be on the trip. We were able to make sure that the veterans on the trip felt heard and that they know we appreciate everything they have done.
I got involved in the Honor Flight program because I feel that it is important to honor veterans and make sure they get the respect they deserve. The Honor Flight program gives them the opportunity to see the memorials that were built for their sacrifices. We want all veterans to experience this trip as they all deserve the honor! Honor Flight has done many great things for our veterans and will continue to make a big impact on many people. Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend and remember to thank those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”
