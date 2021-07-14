Russell Franklin Schoenberger died on July 10, 2021 at his home in Emporia. Russell was born September 2, 1932 in Ellis, Kansas the son of Russell Franklin Schoenberger and Ruth Mae Herbert Schoenberger. He graduated from Parsons Kansas High School in 1950 and Parsons Junior College in 1952. He loved tennis and was a member of the tennis team in both high school and in junior college. He joined the army during the Korean War in December 1952 and served with the 64th Topographic Engineer Battalion, based in Tokyo, Japan. He served as a technical advisor to a Japanese company doing contract map drafting for the Corps Of Engineers. Later serving as head of all technical advisors. He was honorably discharged in October of 1955, returning to Parsons, Kansas where he met the love of his life. He and Eugenia (Jean) Lucille West were married on October 27, 1956 in South Mound, Kansas. He attended The University Of Kansas in 1956 before moving to Kansas City, Missouri. There he worked for Bendix Aviation and both the Building Dept. and the Planning Dept. for the City of Kansas City, Missouri. The family moved to Emporia, Kansas in October 1965 where he became the Planning and Zoning Coordinator and Chief Building Official for the City of Emporia, a position he held for some 33 years before retiring. During this time Russell graduated from Kansas State Teachers College. He also served as Secretary and Staff for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the Board of Appeals. He was active in creating and modernizing new regulations by promoting adoption of The Uniform Building, Plumbing, and Mechanical Code. He also wrote legislation which created a Building Trades Board. Russell was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church since moving to Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Michael Schoenberger of Emporia, and Russell (Dee Dee) Schoenberger III of Cedar Park, Texas; daughters, Karen Schoenberger of Pratt, Kansas, and Nancy (Jon) Pool of Emporia; grandchildren, Andrew Pool, Jamie Siedlik, Jessica McElroy, Jenifer Fowler, Bryan Schoenberger, Brent Schoenberger, Russell Schoenberger IV, Kurtis Schoenberger; great-grandchildren, Kayla Martin, Kristin Mosley, Kynslee Fowler, Caleb Schoenberger, Haley Schoenberger, Caleb Pool, Oliver Pool, Isaac McElroy, Ainsley McElroy, Owen McElroy, Evan McElroy, Abigail Siedlik, Sophie Siedlik, Brooklynn Schoenberger, and Russell Schoenberger V.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; son, Karl Schoenberger; daughter, Linda Schoenberger; great granddaughter, Elise McElroy; and sister, Dorothy Oram.
The Mass Of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia with Father Carter Zielinski, Celebrant. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The Rosary will be recited at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 20.
Memorials have been established with the church or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo. Contributions may be sent through the funeral home; PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
