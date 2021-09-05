DURANT, OKLA. -- The Emporia State volleyball team went 0-3 at the Southeastern Classic over the weekend.
The Hornets opened the season with a 25-16, 32-30, 25-19 loss to Texas-Tyler Friday afternoon.
Emporia State had four different set points in the second set but was unable to get the job done.
Shelby Ebert led the way with nine kills, a block assist and 14 digs. Dorianne Lebron added six kills, two block assists and an ace. Mikayla Simons -- who left the match with an apparent ankle injury -- added five kills and an ace and Megan Stretton had five kills and 14 digs. Ainslee Stepp had 23 assists.
On Saturday, Emporia State dropped a 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 decision to Southeastern Oklahoma.
Orianna Clements had seven kills and five block assists while Stretton added seven kills and six digs. Stepp had 19 assists.
The Hornets fell to Southern Nazarene 25-16, 13-25, 25-20, 25-23 in their final match of the weekend.
The second set of the match was Emporia State’s only set win of the weekend.
Stretton led the Hornets with 18 kills, two block assists and eight digs. Leah Mach had 10 kills and three block assists. Lebron had four kills and led the team with four block assists. Stepp recorded 37 assists.
The Hornets will return to action Friday at the Tiger Classic in Hays.
