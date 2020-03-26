The Chase County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday afternoon to implement a stay-at-home order from the Chase County Public Health Department.
The order begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning and will remain in effect until April 28, unless amended sooner, superseded or rescinded.
The order mandates a 14-day home quarantine for Chase County residents who have: "traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission," "traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23," visited specific Colorado counties, traveled on a cruise on or after March 15, traveled internationally on or after March 15, traveled for non-essential reasons to Johnson, Douglas or Wyandotte counties on or after March 25, and/or received notification "that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19."
Residents are able to leave home for essential business and activities, including, but not limited to: health care, groceries, banking, postal, commercial transportation, child care facilities, supply work at home, mortuary services, outdoor activities, compliance with court orders and work.
Social distancing is required during this time. This means individuals are to maintain at least six-foot distancing from other individuals, washing hands for at least 20 seconds frequently (or using hand sanitizer), covering coughs or sneezes, regularly cleaning "high-touch" surfaces and not shaking hands.
"[T]his public health order directing individuals to stay at home is being issued to slow the rate of community spread of COVID-19 through intensified social distancing," the order states. "It is estimated that each COVID-19 positive patient could infest between 2.6 to 4 other people. Furthermore, there is emerging evidence in Chase County of transmission by pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people, making routine case-finding and exposure tracing strategies insufficient.
"With full community cooperation, this proactive public health order can minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our Chase County community."
