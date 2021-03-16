The Emporia Lions Club was not even four years old when, at the 1925 Lions Club International Convention in Cedar Point, Ohio, Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “Knights of the Blind in a crusade against darkness.” Since that time, Lions here and around the world have accepted and made the challenge their own: “We serve.”
But let’s go back and see how this new Emporia club was doing after their tremendous start in 1921. The second president was H.A. Osborn, serving two effective terms. Lion Ed Rees was president 1925-1926. He would later be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and serve 24 years.
Charter member H.W. Everett served 1926-1927. By this time, the Emporia Lions had seen growth, and officers began to serve who were not charter members; F.B. Ross and J.C. Gladfelter became the Lion leaders in 1927-28 and 1928-29, respectively.
One of the very important people in any organization is the secretary-treasurer. The following Lions filled that role very well during the 1920’s: F.J. Scott, 1921-1923; H.W. Everett, 1923-1924; J.C. Gladfelter, 1924-1928; and A. J. Ericsson, 1928-1929.
As started in the first year, members were often assessed certain amounts for funding various projects. For example, in 1926, the club assessed $4.00 ($57.44 in today’s money) per person to help support the Tuberculosis Preventorium at Newman Hospital to isolate patients not showing active symptoms. The club sold Christmas Tuberculosis Seals most years.
In the 1920’s rabbit hunts were a big deal. There were at least three held over the course of the decade. Lions and other service and cooperative clubs held hunts and dinners for the participants. Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs declared at the dinner that rabbits were disease carriers, and the clubs “in a spirit of service, had gone forth to save the county.”
In 1926 the Lions also formed a committee to erect Welcome signs on the major highway into Emporia.
We serve!
