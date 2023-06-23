David Joseph Lutz (also known as Grandpa Dave) was born June 25, 1934 in Olpe, Kansas to Andrew F. Lutz and Alice (Rossillon) Lutz. He is survived by two sisters, twins Janice Mahonney of W. Bath, ME and Doris Meier, of Topeka, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sister Geneva Lutz OSF and Lila Mullican of Indiana and grandson, Andrew J. Mautz.
He was born on the farm West of Olpe, KS. After graduation from Olpe Rural High, he attended Emporia State University and studied Industrial Arts and Engineering. He continued his studies in electronics in Biloxi, MS after enlisting in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the 85th Bomber Squadron and attained the level of Staff Sergeant. He was sent to Sculthorpe, England to work on Jet Bomber aircraft radar systems during the Korean War and traveled extensively throughout Europe.
He married Rose Marie Hagemann (Divorced) of Olpe, KS in December of 1959. He is survived by his five 5 children, Carmen Hicks (Jeff) of Argyle, Texas, Kathy Lock (Duane) of Southlake, Texas, Lorrie Neisler (Bobby) (Deceased) of Double Oak, Texas, Debbie Carlson (Skip) of Lawrence, KS, Darin Lutz (Cindy) of Lawrence, KS and 12 grandchildren.
Dave spent a majority of his working career in the film industry as a Motion Picture Sound Engineer for Centron Corporation. His work as a Sound Engineer allowed him to travel extensively recording sound for many educational films, documentaries, and commercials. He fondly spoke of one of his favorite work endeavors, traveling with the film crew following presidential nominee, Bob Dole, on his 1996 campaign trail. He was also proud of his involvement with the short documentary film and nominated academy award film, the Leo Beuerman Story.
Following his work at Centron Corporation he was employed by the University of Kansas for the Kansas Bureau of Child Research which is now Life Span institute. He did freelance sound recording for some time after retiring in 1997.
During his life Dave spent many hours pursuing his many interests and hobbies. He was an accomplished mechanic and restored many classic cars himself. He competed in car shows around the state and won many awards. He was especially fond of his 1968 red convertible Pontiac Firebird. He was an avid photographer and was the family historian, always present to get beautiful photos of all significant events in the family.
The family will greet friends and family for a visitation from 5:00 to 6:00 pm Monday, June 26, at Rumsey-Yost funeral home, 601 Indiana St, Lawrence, KS.
A Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:30 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 6001 Bob Billings Pkwy, Lawrence, KS. Family and friends may gather at 10:00 am for a short visitation before the service. He will be laid to rest at the Oak Hill cemetery immediately following the service.
Flowers are welcome and the family suggests memorial contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.
The Mass will be live streamed at, cccparish.org, go to Livestream Liturgies or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC83LO5u3AOxZCDRB6sRaPTA/videos. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
