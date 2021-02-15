The Southwest Power Pool, which balances electricity production and use for a 14-state region including Kansas, has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, Monday afternoon. This alert requires its member companies — which includes all energy companies in Kansas — to prepare to implement "controlled interruptions of service."
The controlled blackouts are expected to last through Tuesday.
Kansas electric cooperatives and other electricity providers, including Evergy, will be preparing to implement controlled service interruptions if the SPP deems it necessary to safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid.
This means electric providers can use "rolling blackouts" to control power and conserve energy usage.
Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said city and county officials are working on plans for an accessible county warming shelter that is not dependent on electricity.
"The periods of interruption will likely be a small number of hours, but with temperatures at the lows they are it won’t take long for people to get cold," Fell said in an email. "Lyon County Emergency Management recommends that all residents prepare for these controlled outages, although it is unknown if our community will be impacted."
Fell said sealing gaps in windows and doors can help with keeping cold air out. He recommended gathering blankets and developing a plan to stay warm for a few hours if necessary.
"We caution all residents NOT to utilize a heat source indoors that is fueled by gasoline, diesel, propane and butane fuel," he said. "These fuel sources produce carbon monoxide and are unsafe to be used indoors. Other alternative heat sources may be unsafe as well. Use caution when considering these alternate methods of heating."
Fell said those with emergency generators should pay attention to the exhaust to ensure it was not entering your homes.
He said to leave sufficient space between alternative heating devices and combustible material to prevent fires from occurring and to avoid using stovetop gas burners to supply heat.
"We recommend that you develop a plan and stay home if possible," Fell stressed. "Road conditions are unfavorable at this time and the temperatures are bitter cold. Alternative plans may include driving to a neighbor’s home that may have heat.
"Lyon County has warming shelter plans in place, if prolonged power outages occur, we will notify the public of warming shelter operations and locations."
Kansas electric cooperatives are asking their members to conserve energy wherever possible and safe to do so to prevent worsening system conditions that could impact a broader area or have longer-lasting effects.
“We are already seeing high electric use and are anticipating record-breaking demand in the next 24 to 48 hours,” said Lee Tafanelli, CEO of Kansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.
The record-breaking cold is also putting a significant strain on natural gas supplies. The cold weather is freezing off natural gas production, making less gas available for delivery to customers.
“We are facing several critical days where both electric and natural gas supplies will be extremely tight,” Tafanelli said. “By reducing power usage where safely possible, we can help protect the integrity and reliability of the electric grid.”
The Kansas Corporation Commission said Kansas residents can conserve energy by turning down thermostats and not using high energy-consuming appliances, such as clothes washers and dryers, ovens and dishwashers, beginning now and continuing through mid-week.
Other ways Kansans can do their part to help conserve electricity include:
- Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees if your health permits.
- Check and change furnace filters if needed to ensure optimum airflow. Rule of thumb: change filter every 3 months; 2 months if you have pets or family members have allergies.
- Close furnace registers and doors to unoccupied rooms to keep occupied rooms warmer, which will help reduce consumption.
- Keep vents clear. High efficiency furnaces have vents leading outside. Make sure they are not blocked with ice or debris. Inside, make sure vents are not covered by rugs or furniture.
- Resist the urge to crank up the thermostat as it’s unlikely to make much of difference except to put a strain on the furnace and your energy bill. Instead, wear an extra layer or use blankets to keep warm. Lowering the temperature just a couple of degrees will protect your furnace.
- Reprogram thermostat if it’s set to lower significantly at night or when no one is home. During extreme cold weather like we are experiencing now, the furnace will have a hard time raising the temperature to the desired level and it will use more energy to do so.
- Close blinds and curtains to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Make microwave or toaster-oven friendly meals to save energy.
- Unplug electronics and other items not in use.
- Businesses should minimize use of lighting and electric-consuming equipment as much as possible.
The winter weather is affecting all of Kansas and several surrounding states, and Kansas electric cooperatives are monitoring conditions and staging personnel and resources so in the event there are power outages, restoration work can begin as quickly and safely as possible.
(11) comments
Wind turbines capture kinetc energy which is fed into the grid to supply power to customers.
How's that green energy working for y'all????? Iced up windmills don't spin!!!#drillbabydrill!!!!!!!
So you read this article about how demand is outstripping supply and concluded it was the windmill's fault? You think wind power is driving demand? You're a little touched, aren't you?
Turbines Freeze Up in Texas Cold Snap – Shutting Down Nearly Half of the Wind Energy in West Texas, yes part of this could be tied to this event
According to Austin America statesman Texas is currently using peak of 74k megawatts. Wind in Texas out of commission over 12k megawatts. Kansas winds produce a total of 6.8k megawatts daily. Clearly the lost wind power in Texas is accounting for a major electric shortage problem
Electricity is produced using coal, nuclear, hydro, wind, and the sun. You can't drill for it though, lol.
Windmills aren't used for electricity generation either, lol.
Then why do we pay the outrages money to put them up. The electric companies are required by regulation to buy the electricity the wind turbines produce. If there were no subsidies there would be wind turbines put up except off the grid.
Essentially wind turbines are
You know in some places they are having them removed.
Interesting that a cold snap like what happened all the time in decades gone by is causing potential blackouts. Yet in 15 years the president wants all appliances and even cars to run on electricity without fossil fuel power plants. There will never be enough windmills or solar panels to do this. Furthermore electric use is much higher in the summer with ac season! The makings of the perfect storm.
