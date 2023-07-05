Brian Keith Dion, 74, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, July 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by all of his girls, likely to avoid having to make a decision in the pending presidential election, or having to write his weekly Monday muse.
Brian was born Jan 18, 1949 in Iola, KS the son of Shirlee Flickinger Baldwin and (newly discovered) Hermann Boemanns. He was raised by his grandparents, Charlie and Mary Flickinger.
Brian volunteered for service in the US Army at the age of 20 and quickly realized he didn’t much enjoy being bossed around. He couldn’t wait to get out so he could grow his hair down to his butt. He stuck it out long enough for the Army to pay for his college education and he received a Bachelor’s in Art Education from ESU. Brian worked for the United States Postal Service for 25 years and then for 8 years at the Kansas Turnpike, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1980, American Postal Workers Union, and American Legion of Emporia, KS.
On Feb 14, 1970 Brian married Regina Joella “Jo” Brennecke in Moran, KS. She survives of the home. Brian’s whole world revolved around his girls and his grandkids: daughters, Brenna Mercer and husband Tim of Emporia, Daya Williams and husband Chett of Gardner, KS; grandchildren, Kostin Mercer, KyElle Mercer, Wylde Williams, Dayne Williams, and Hayes Williams. Through a recent DNA test Brian found a whole new side of his family through his sperm donors side: brother, Ted Boemanns of GA; sisters, Nancy Fratini of OH, Bonnie Foulde of SC, Linda Rose, Emily Boemanns, Carol Boemanns of GA, and Lizzie Boemanns of Costa Rica. Brian had a love of the weird and unique, and he would always have a bad joke if you wanted to hear one. He loved doing practical jokes and will likely be found forwarding tasteless internet jokes on the other side, (check your spam folder, but don’t open them at work). We are all pretty sure he burned rubber and raced through the pearly gates like a Highway Star.
Cremation is planned with a service likely to be held Aug 12 at a to be determined place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or the Emporia Arts Council and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.