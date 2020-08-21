The congregation at St. Mark's Lutheran Church recently came together for an annual service project, despite some unique challenges the ongoing pandemic presented this year.
The church's third annual “God’s Work, Our Hands” project for SOS, Inc. was completed Sunday. The church was still able to reach their goal of 85 packets to bless the children at SOS, Inc., although COVID-19 changed some of the ways the organizers went ahead with the project.
“The kids are excited,” said Ann Havenhill, organizer of this project with the church. “Many of them have never had any new clothes at all.”
St. Mark’s likes to bless SOS with pajamas before the school year starts for the children. The project typically begins in January.
The church was presented with a $250 grant from Thrivent Financial to help with the project.
Each pair of pajamas is paired with an appropriate book and then tied into a packet with a card attached to show the size. Children and adults of the church color pictures on the card. Some of the church members help fold the pajamas, too.
“We usually had a pizza party where we helped put them together for families and we couldn’t do that this year [due to the ongoing novel coronavirus],” Havenhill said.
However, the congregation was still able to come together to finish the project.
“Everybody can participate, which is another good thing. They can buy pajamas,” she said. “We start in January and get some winter pajamas, and then we get summer pajamas when they go on sale this time of year.”
They collect toddler through children sizes up to 10-12. Members buy pajamas, provide donations, sort and fold pajamas.
The pajamas packets were blessed by Pastor Kent Happel during a Zoom worship service.
“It makes the entire congregation feel rewarded that we at St. Mark’s can make a child feel happy at this traumatic time in his or her life,” Havenhill said.
The church is already thinking ahead for next year’s project. So far, they are planning to add toothbrushes with pajamas. That suggestion was made by a foster parent.
“We’re going to visit with a dentist, because they give away toothbrushes to encourage dental health,” Havenhill said. “I think we’re going to contact them to get some toothbrushes we can add.”
