Jerry Raymond Hotzel of Park City, Kansas died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was 85.
Jerry was born on July 16, 1937 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Albert G. and Inez Archer Hotzel. He married Doris Sattler on September 27, 1959 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Doris Hotzel of the home; sons, Matt (Lori) Hotzel of Lenexa, Kansas, Jason (Cathy) Hotzel of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Misti Hotzel, Tara (Jeff) Hotzel-Burton, Allison Hotzel, and Aaron Hotzel; great-grandchildren, Riggins and Sawyer Butts; brother, David Hotzel of Lenexa, Kansas; sister, Judy Dodson of Emporia, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Brenda Hotzel and an infant brother.
Jerry started his career in petroleum trucking with Becker Corporation as a driver in El Dorado, Kansas. He became a Regional Manager and spent 36 years in the industry working in Liberal, Dodge City and Wichita. Jerry chose not to retire and spent 11 working as a Service Rep at LabCorp in Wichita.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with burial following at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.