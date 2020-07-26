The bounty of the harvest! It’s getting to the point where there is a little too much to consume, so it’s time to start “putting up,” as my mother would say.
Now, growing up, we had a good half-an-acre garden, and “putting up” meant a day’s worth of sterilizing jars, preparing produce and boiling gallons of vinegar.
That was okay; there were four of us plus family and friends. I can clearly remember the pickle assembly line, with ice chests for scrubbing, brine and cold baths and two very large pressure cookers on the stove as Mom canned quart after quart. The smell of vinegar and pickling spices was intoxicating, and we rarely had to resort to store-bought pickles for the rest of the year.
But, gosh, it sure made for hot work.
I don’t have that many mouths to feed, my garden is quite small and I can’t stand the heat. Still, the stray zucchini, onion, pepper or squash might go to waste if I didn’t do a quick pickling.
This recipe is a good template for whatever strikes your fancy. I’ve sliced up the necks of crookneck squashes (they make perfect little rounds) to pickle with white onion and diced red bell pepper. I’ve diced watermelon rind. I have, in fact, pickled peaches. Let your imagination go, use up what you can’t eat up, and let’s get cooking!
V V V
Quick Pickles
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
1 large zucchini, thinly sliced
1 jalapeño pepper, sliced
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
2 Tablespoons kosher salt
1 Tablespoon fresh dill
1 teaspoon black peppercorns
Place the sliced veggies in a large mason jar, divide between two smaller jars or just use a bowl.
In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, dill and peppercorns and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar and salt are dissolved.
Pour the pickling liquid over the veggies. It should fill to the top of a quart jar; add some more hot water if needed to cover the pickles.
Cool to room temperature, cover, and store in the refrigerator for 4 - 6 hours. The longer they sit, the better they get, and quick pickles will keep in the refrigerator up to two months.
The technique is simple and open to a lot of variation. Things that are thinly sliced (used your mandolin lately?), or slender spears (asparagus, green beans, cut carrots) will pickle more completely than thick slices or chunks.
You can pickle cherry tomatoes, ginger, corn off the cob, garlic, sweet or hot peppers — it’s up to you to decide if you want to remove the pith and seeds. You can use white vinegar or white wine vinegar. You can choose various combinations of herbs, such as rosemary, oregano, lavender or mint (that’d be kooky! Minty cucumber pickles!). I put a cayenne pepper into my pickled peaches — that was a kick in the pants.
If you don’t like a certain result it’s okay, because you’ve made a small amount and it only took you 10 – 15 minutes. Rinse out the jar and try something else. Put your pickles on sandwiches, next to your chicken breast or steak, or on top of grilled hot dogs or brats. Heck, eat them straight out of the jar.
Get the neighborhood kids involved and have each make their own pickles. Then have a taste-testing and give out awards for best crunch, best seasoning, craziest combination or what not.
