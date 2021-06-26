Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
“Pumpkinheads,” by Rainbow Rowell, First Second. August 2019. $14.79.
Deja and Josiah are seasonal best friends. Every autumn, all through high school, they’ve worked together at the best pumpkin patch in the whole wide world. (Not many people know that the best pumpkin patch in the whole wide world is in Omaha, Neb. but it definitely is.) They say good-bye every Halloween, and they’re reunited every Sept. 1.
But this Halloween is different — Josiah and Deja are finally seniors, and this is their last season at the pumpkin patch. Their last shift together. Their last good-bye. Josiah’s ready to spend the whole night feeling melancholy about it. Deja isn’t ready to let him. She’s got a plan: What if-instead of moping and the usual slinging lima beans down at the Succotash Hut they went out with a bang? They could see all the sights! And Josiah could finally talk to that cute girl he’s been mooning over for three years . . . What if their last shift was an adventure?
“Pumpkinheads” by Rainbow Rowell is a fast-paced graphic novel that follows two best friends working as they begin working their last shift together. The story is standalone in which readers can expect a charming tale that celebrates friendship, the sense of adventure, and all things sweet and cozy. It perfectly captures that feeling of the last night before the start of the rest of your life. Those who may have enjoyed Alice Oseman’s “Heartstopper” or Ngozi Ukazu’s “Check, Please!” will be sure to gobble this story in one sitting and be left with a smile on their face.
Similar to her previous work, like “Carry On” and “Fangirl,” Rowell does an excellent job at creating a familiar banter between the two characters that speaks highly of their friendship and care for one another. Deja is a hilarious firecracker that adds light and sparkle wherever she is. Josiah displays more of a calm and gentle energy making both characters and their adventure together lovable and exciting.
Though they only see each other for two months out of the year, the chemistry and bond between Deja and Josiah is apparent and helps set the foundation for their story, and will suck readers in until the last page. Rowell’s story and the world-building are only enhanced by illustrators Faith Erin Hicks’ bold and captivating artwork. Each panel is filled with warm tones and beautiful artwork that help set the story’s pace and bring their welcoming world to life.
