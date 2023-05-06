Nothing to do this weekend? You’re in luck.
There are a number of fun activities for the whole family, including a festival, live music, vintage baseball and much more.
From 8 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Emporia Farmers Market returns for its first outdoor market of the season at the Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street parking lot.
Expect a morning full of live music, kids activities, fresh produce and lots of fun.
“We can’t wait to see you all there and kick off the season with a bang,” the market said in a post to social media. “Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and support local vendors.”
The annual Cinco de Mayo festival returns today, bringing a day full of music, dancing and food to downtown Emporia.
The festival, which will be held in the 600 - 700 blocks of Commercial Street, kicks off at 11 a.m. with the CincoK 5K and a welcome from city manager Trey Cocking.
Other events include Latin Fit Zumba, performances from Raices Hispanas Grupo Folkorico, Los Puentes students, Erick Sanchez and Jaime Izaguirre throughout the day.
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow scholarships recognition is set for 1:30 p.m. and the HOTT Royalty coronation will be held at 2 p.m.
From 4:15 - 6 p.m., a live Chips con Salsa street dance with Orquesta Cambalache will take centerstage.
Vintage baseball returns Saturday when the Emporia Nine take on the Wichita Cowtown team at 1 p.m. The game will be played at the Richard Howe House located at 315 E. Logan Ave.
“Vintage base ball is just one way to make history come alive,” says Lyon County History Center Executive Director Greg Jordan. “They play by 1860s rules with reproductions of 1860s equipment and uniforms. Watching a vintage base ball game is like taking a step back in time.”
Beginning at 11 a.m. until game time, the historic Richard Howe House and the Howe House Nature Trail will be open for tours and free hot dogs will be given away while supplies last. Elexa Dawson with Good Way Gardens, a new art and gardening organization in Emporia, will also be on hand to discuss the community partnership with the Richard Howe House.
Kansas Free for Arts is bringing Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with White Rose Motor Oil to the Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St., at 7 p.m. Saturday. This is KFA’s second installment of the 2023 Spring Concert Series. Doors for free general admission tickets open at 7 p.m. Supporter Passes are available for purchase and include reserved seating and dinner. Doors open and dinner is served for Supporter Pass holders at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.ksfreeforarts.org
If you’re feeling like a drive, Pioneer Bluffs, 695 K-177, Matfield Green, is holding a Barn Dance with the Land Band from 6 - 9 p.m. The dance begins at 6:30 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. (or when dancers wear out). Beginners are invited to come at 6 p.m. for instruction.
Music will be provided by the Land Band, and include a variety of dances, alternating group and couples’ dances (two-step & waltz) with old-time contra dance songs and vintage country music.
Everyone is invited to dance or simply enjoy the music. A cash bar will be available.
Players from several popular Kansas bands come together occasionally to perform as The Land Band: featuring Alice Boyle on fiddle, Lisa Grossman on bass, Matt Kirby on hammer dulcimer and accordion, Frank Martin on Irish flute and banjo, Chris Martin on accordion, Annie Wilson on guitar, and Ann Zimmerman on keyboard. Derrick Doty will be the caller for group dances.
Dawson and Good Way Gardens returns to the Howe House on Sunday for Good Way Sunday. That event is set for 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
Good Way Gardens is a land-based arts organization which aims to facilitate the arts in garden spaces. In their inaugural season, they are focusing on providing the community with “quality bedding plants that fit in with our climate” and the land-based art experience.
The event has three components.
From 5 - 7 p.m. there will be a plant swap and garden market where visitors are asked to bring extras to share with the community.
From 5 - 8 p.m., a scavenger hunt to find selected prairie plants will be underway. Explore the 15-acre tall grass prairie at the Howe House, aided by a visual guide to help you get to know each plant.
Then from 7 - 8 p.m., Elexa Dawson will lead an open jam circle for acoustic instruments.
Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets. Picnic coolers are welcomed, and your help in keeping the grounds trash-free is requested.
