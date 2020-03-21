Special to The Gazette
Emporia native Kelley Hunt, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, is fighting the isolation and disconnect of coronavirus shutdowns with her second online, Facebook Live “Connection Concert.”
Hunt will take requests from fans during the livestream, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at www.facebook.com/kelleyhuntmusic/free. The show is free, but fans can support at the level of their choice via PayPal or Venmo.
As mandated restrictions on public gatherings and event/venue closings shut down all traditional live performances, touring artists are looking for ways to let their music serve as a connection point and positive light in unprecedented times. Like many musicians, Americana/Roots/Blues singer-songwriter Hunt is going online to reach fans and spread a message of the importance of staying connected with each other.
Fans can make requests prior to the show at Hunt’s Facebook page.
This is Hunt’s second livestream concert following up a show last Saturday that was highly successful — thousands watched and hundreds made comments. Among the most frequent were requests for more of the same. So, this week, Hunt is allowing her fans to basically choose the content by making requests from her catalogue in advance.
“Like all musicians right now, we’ve had shows canceled and postponed, and like everyone else, we’re confined to our homes much of the time,” Hunt said. “There is emotional disruption, financial disruption for everyone. It’s easy to go to a dark place, let the anxiety and uncertainty take over. So these shows are an effort to keep us all connected, remind us these are temporary inconveniences; that we’re isolating ourselves right now to take care of everyone and that if we stick together we’ll make it through. Music has a unique power in these times. It can give us perspective and bind people emotionally and heal. Doing these shows for people also reminds me and them that we’re not helpless, even though it might seem like it. This is what I have that I can give.
“It’s also really fun for me. I can involve all of my fans worldwide in a single event. It’s unifying and exhilarating. Last week there were many countries represented in the streaming audience. This week it will be fascinating to see which of my songs are requested from, literally, all over the world. Pretty cool.”
During the coronavirus crisis, Hunt said she’ll continue to do livestream concerts as long as fans want her to, and that future events will feature more variations on the theme and possibly some special guests.
