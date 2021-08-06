D2ADA20_21AcademicAchievementweb_ESU_copy_71.jpeg

Special to The Gazette

The Division II Athletics Directors Association (DII ADA) recently announced 101 Emporia State student-athletes earned DII ADA Academic Achievement Awards.

The Academic Achievement Award recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level that maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA in at least four semesters of college level work.

“We are very proud of the academic accomplishments of Emporia State student-athletes,” said Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser. “Receiving this recognition during a pandemic is a credit to our student-athletes, and an indication of the amount of work they put into reaching their potential academically, athletically, and personally.”

In total, there were a record breaking 16,164 student-athletes from 187 institutions recognized for the 2020-21 Academic Achievement AwardsThis is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award’s program. Emporia State was one of four MIAA schools with at least 100 honorees as a total of 1,118 conference student-athletes were honored. Thirteen MIAA schools were represented with each having at least 30 honorees.

“It is incredible to think that our athletes excelled in the classroom despite having to deal with the many stressors associated with COVID-19. To see once again that a record-breaking number of students are recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award is simply astonishing,” said Bren Stevens, Vice President for Athletics at the University of Charleston and current D2 ADA President. “I am extraordinarily impressed by the efforts of our member institutions to ensure that they provide special recognitions for their respective athletes, as they are certainly deserving.”

2020-21 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Awards for Emporia State

Baseball

Coleton Crisp

Blake Carroll

Noah Geekie

Jared Kengott

Jack Maki

Sam Chaput

Javier Pena

Alex DeBey

Hayden Schaeffer

Jarrett Seaton

Ryan Krolikowski

Men’s Basketball

Ben Smith

Mason Thiessen

Women’s Basketball

Kali Martin

Daley Handy

Football

Jack Barger

Deontei Braggs

Ross Brungardt

Xavier Cason

Chris Ellis

Cade Harelson

Declan Haub

Tyler Kahmann

Jace Kinnamon

Jace McDown

Trey Morris

Jack Petz

Jaedon Pool

Hayden Reed

Clark Schoonover

Charlie Suenram

Gunnar Thompson

Marek Thompson

Soccer

Gaby Crowell

Hannah Woolery

Aislinn Hughes

Jillian Patton

Mackenzie Dimarco

Cali Schechinger

Alexis Cole

Softball

Brylie Bassett

Cassidy Beem

Madelyn Broxterman

Kerrigan Dixon

Josie Harrison

Rachel Kauss

Destiny Ojigoh

Kelsey Phillips

Sydney Righi

Brittanie Shepherd

Jenna Spence

Abbey Ward

Gabby Biondo

Men’s Tennis

Cameron Kienholz

Harrison Brown

Andy Graf

Luiz Maia

Women’s Tennis

Viktoria Mackova

Silvana Caceres

Kelsie Burr

Cyrielle Peyroche

Colby Fugit

Men’s Track & Field Cross Country

Rylan Brown

Thomas Finley

Matthew Goeckel

Tanner Haynes

Sam Hengeli

Calvin Morgan

Tyler Olmsted

Jared Reinke

Joshua Reuting

Chase Rooney

Wyatt Seidel

Brayden Staab

Carter Swindale

Connor Young

Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Allie Barrett

Courtney Brierly

Alyssa Conway

Claire Crawford

Clara Eilert

Mary Lassiter

Madeline Martin

Caitlin McAndrew Beckman

Linnea Meier

Kadaisha Mpwo

Rylie Oshel

Victoria Pettay

Madison Runnion

Hannah Schultz

Libby Schurle

Elizabeth Schwerdtfeger

Erica Self

Kynzie Underwood

Nora Wheatley

Jazmin Williams

Volleyball

Allison Christensen

Riley Bernskoetter

Dorianne Lebron Malave

Mikayla Simons

Rylie Fornelli

Shelby Ebert

