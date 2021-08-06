Special to The Gazette
The Division II Athletics Directors Association (DII ADA) recently announced 101 Emporia State student-athletes earned DII ADA Academic Achievement Awards.
The Academic Achievement Award recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level that maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA in at least four semesters of college level work.
“We are very proud of the academic accomplishments of Emporia State student-athletes,” said Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser. “Receiving this recognition during a pandemic is a credit to our student-athletes, and an indication of the amount of work they put into reaching their potential academically, athletically, and personally.”
In total, there were a record breaking 16,164 student-athletes from 187 institutions recognized for the 2020-21 Academic Achievement AwardsThis is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award’s program. Emporia State was one of four MIAA schools with at least 100 honorees as a total of 1,118 conference student-athletes were honored. Thirteen MIAA schools were represented with each having at least 30 honorees.
“It is incredible to think that our athletes excelled in the classroom despite having to deal with the many stressors associated with COVID-19. To see once again that a record-breaking number of students are recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award is simply astonishing,” said Bren Stevens, Vice President for Athletics at the University of Charleston and current D2 ADA President. “I am extraordinarily impressed by the efforts of our member institutions to ensure that they provide special recognitions for their respective athletes, as they are certainly deserving.”
2020-21 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Awards for Emporia State
Baseball
Coleton Crisp
Blake Carroll
Noah Geekie
Jared Kengott
Jack Maki
Sam Chaput
Javier Pena
Alex DeBey
Hayden Schaeffer
Jarrett Seaton
Ryan Krolikowski
Men’s Basketball
Ben Smith
Mason Thiessen
Women’s Basketball
Kali Martin
Daley Handy
Football
Jack Barger
Deontei Braggs
Ross Brungardt
Xavier Cason
Chris Ellis
Cade Harelson
Declan Haub
Tyler Kahmann
Jace Kinnamon
Jace McDown
Trey Morris
Jack Petz
Jaedon Pool
Hayden Reed
Clark Schoonover
Charlie Suenram
Gunnar Thompson
Marek Thompson
Soccer
Gaby Crowell
Hannah Woolery
Aislinn Hughes
Jillian Patton
Mackenzie Dimarco
Cali Schechinger
Alexis Cole
Softball
Brylie Bassett
Cassidy Beem
Madelyn Broxterman
Kerrigan Dixon
Josie Harrison
Rachel Kauss
Destiny Ojigoh
Kelsey Phillips
Sydney Righi
Brittanie Shepherd
Jenna Spence
Abbey Ward
Gabby Biondo
Men’s Tennis
Cameron Kienholz
Harrison Brown
Andy Graf
Luiz Maia
Women’s Tennis
Viktoria Mackova
Silvana Caceres
Kelsie Burr
Cyrielle Peyroche
Colby Fugit
Men’s Track & Field Cross Country
Rylan Brown
Thomas Finley
Matthew Goeckel
Tanner Haynes
Sam Hengeli
Calvin Morgan
Tyler Olmsted
Jared Reinke
Joshua Reuting
Chase Rooney
Wyatt Seidel
Brayden Staab
Carter Swindale
Connor Young
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
Allie Barrett
Courtney Brierly
Alyssa Conway
Claire Crawford
Clara Eilert
Mary Lassiter
Madeline Martin
Caitlin McAndrew Beckman
Linnea Meier
Kadaisha Mpwo
Rylie Oshel
Victoria Pettay
Madison Runnion
Hannah Schultz
Libby Schurle
Elizabeth Schwerdtfeger
Erica Self
Kynzie Underwood
Nora Wheatley
Jazmin Williams
Volleyball
Allison Christensen
Riley Bernskoetter
Dorianne Lebron Malave
Mikayla Simons
Rylie Fornelli
Shelby Ebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.