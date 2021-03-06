Rhonda Lynn (Ledford) Finnerty, 71, of Emporia, KS, passed away at Newman Regional Health in the early hours of March 3, 2021.
Rhonda was born on October 31, 1949 around Eureka, KS to parents Thomas George David and Virginia June (Long) Ledford. Along with her four siblings, Rhonda grew up in Hamilton, KS, graduating from Hamilton High School in 1968.
All her life, Rhonda was a hard worker, whether for her job or things she just enjoyed doing. She loved horses and being outside working on her garden and flowers. She was especially fond of the time her family spent living on the farm just south of Hartford. Rhonda retired from IBP after a career as a dispatcher for their transport trucks. She also took part in driving some of those trucks herself.
Preceding Rhonda in death are both her parents, David and June Ledford; one sister, Cherri Lopez; husband, Ronald Walford; and husband, Pat Finnerty.
Her loving memory is survived by five children, David Walford, Frances Miller (Brian), Carrie Finnerty, CJ Finnerty (Amy), and MJ Finnerty (Heather); sister, Rita Bluma (Tim); 2 brothers, David ‘Michael’ Ledford (Diana) and William ‘Clay’ Ledford (Jody); brother-in-law, Alfred Lopez; 14 grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held for Rhonda at Janesville Cemetery, Hamilton, KS, on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Visitation hours were held the evening of Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5-7:00 PM with a prayer of the Rosary at 6:00 PM at VanArsdale Funeral Home, 202 W. Main, Madison, KS.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter c/o VanArsdale Funeral Home, Box 488, Madison, KS 66860.
