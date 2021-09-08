TOPEKA -- The Emporia High volleyball team improved to 7-0 with a pair of straight-set victories at Topeka High Tuesday evening.
The Spartans opened with a 26-24, 25-14 win over Topeka High. The first set was the closest that Emporia has played thus far this season, as in addition to being undefeated in matches, the Spartans have yet to drop a set.
This was their second win over Topeka High this year.
Emporia followed that up by downing Hayden 25-21, 25-12 in the Spartans’ first matchup with the Wildcats in 2021.
Rylee Peak had 11 kills while Gracie Gilpin, Hattie Cooper and Rebecca Snyder all had five. Grace Xu had 22 assists, Maddyn Stewart had 9 digs and Elleana Bennett had 11 digs.
Emporia will travel to Valley Center on Saturday for a tournament including Andale, Andover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Olathe North, Salina Central, Bishop Carroll, Wichita East, Wichita Southeast and Valley Center. Match play is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
