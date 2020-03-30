morning.jpg

Good morning! Highs today are expected to reach the low 70s by 2 p.m., but another chance of rain could be possible after 8 p.m. 

Our top stories from the weekend:

One bottle at a time: Trolley House converts to making hand sanitizer -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/area_news/article_aac87fa6-7050-11ea-9b4f-ffa1c277b7bd.html

Community transmission suspected in Lyon County -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_24555586-7143-11ea-b0b0-b7e2c5fcc411.html

USD 253 superintendent releases statement on eve of school's return -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b77dff0a-71ea-11ea-812b-0b6cca409014.html

Top national stories:

New York state surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths -

https://apnews.com/948020aa76fb15da6aeaeaab21abaefb

Ex-Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick, dies -

https://apnews.com/d0ca24d90747067301ee8ce5fe728562

 

Your uplifting story for today:

99-year-old West Vancouver man recovers from COVID-19 in retirement home -

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/99-year-old-man-covid-recovers-1.5513820

