Good morning! Highs today are expected to reach the low 70s by 2 p.m., but another chance of rain could be possible after 8 p.m.
Our top stories from the weekend:
One bottle at a time: Trolley House converts to making hand sanitizer -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/area_news/article_aac87fa6-7050-11ea-9b4f-ffa1c277b7bd.html
Community transmission suspected in Lyon County -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_24555586-7143-11ea-b0b0-b7e2c5fcc411.html
USD 253 superintendent releases statement on eve of school's return -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b77dff0a-71ea-11ea-812b-0b6cca409014.html
Top national stories:
Your uplifting story for today:
99-year-old West Vancouver man recovers from COVID-19 in retirement home -
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/99-year-old-man-covid-recovers-1.5513820
