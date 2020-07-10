Emporia’s newest chain restaurant opened to long lines of excited customers Friday.
Construction on Panda Express, located at 2830 West 18th in the former location of Golden Corral, began in January. Currently, the restaurant is not allowing dine-in seating, but is offering drive-thru services and carryout orders in the meantime.
According to the chain’s website, Panda Express’ mission is to “create a flavorful variety of American Chinese dishes that appeal to the varying preferences and tastes of valued guests.” The restaurant is most known in American pop-culture for its “world famous” orange chicken.
