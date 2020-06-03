Prayer vigil for justice and healing
A prayer vigil for justice and healing hosted by the Ministerial Alliance of Lyon County will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday in front of First Christian Church, 202 E. 12th Ave. The vigil will be held ahead of the scheduled peaceful protest at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to observe 6-feet of social distancing and to wear masks or facial coverings. A live stream of the vigil will be broadcast on Facebook and fumchurch.org.
Humanity First dialogue
Emporia State University will hold a virtual dialogue on current events, inspired by the recent death of George Floyd. The dialogue will be held 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome to participate in this safe space.
To participate, visit www.emporia.edu/live.
Fundraiser for Gonzalo Peralta
Flint Hills Lanes will host a fundraiser for Gonzalo Peralta 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. June 13 at the bowling alley, 1519 W. 6th Ave. Peralta is currently hospitalized in Topeka as he fights COVID-19.
Call 343-2695 to reserve your lane. $15 per person. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
USD 386 Board of Education
The USD 386 Board of Education will meet 7 p.m. Monday at the Madison High School Library. Items on the agenda include budget transfers, meal prices and KASB dues.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
Blood drives
The Emporia Community Blood Drive for the American Red Cross is set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Blood donations are needed now more than ever during the pandemic. To make your life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767.
Charter Funerals and Maplewood Memorial Lawn are sponsoring a blood drive from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 29 at the Flinthills Mall. Call 620-794-8311 to make an appointment or go online to www.redcross.org.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is set for June 27 at Reading City Park. The 5K run/walk or 14-mile gravel bike ride benefits Handlebars of Hope.
Pre-register by June 12 to receive a T-shirt. Registration is $20. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Visit Tornado Trot and Trail on Facebook for updates and information.
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications for children birth to age 5. They offer free half-day preschool classes and free full-day preschool services for families who meet eligibility requirements.
Free full day child care options are also available for children birth to age three, through high quality child care partnership sites. These services are available to any family that is working or going to school. ECKAN also offers free home visitation services to all families prenatal to children age 5 who meet eligibility requirements.
Parents who are interested in services should contact ECKAN Head Start at 342-2304 or 343-3270 or visit www.eckan.org. Email Theresa Whalen at twhalen@eckan.org or Shelli McElfresh at smcelfresh@eckan.org with questions.
USD 386 Board of Education
The USD 386 Board of Education will meet 7 p.m. Monday at the Madison High School Library. Items on the agenda include budget transfers, meal prices and KASB dues.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.