Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced Wednesday that Don Hill will be recognized with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 123rd Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
Don was born and raised in Smith Center and attended Kansas State University, and was president of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He attended the University of Kansas for his Pharmacy degree and graduate programs at Emporia State University.
Don and his wife Robbie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June and have two children, Holly Stone and her husband John Stone, and Spencer Hill and his wife, Alicia; four grandchildren: Rylie and Jackson Stone, and Parker and Smith Hill.
Don has made his life about public service. He has served as Chair of the Emporia Rotary Club in 1978, Chairman of the Chamber in 1985 and has been a continuous member for 48 years. He was one of the founders of Leadership Emporia, Drive Chair for the United Way of the Flint Hills in 1998 and United Way Board member 1997-1998.
He has served on the steering committee for both building campaigns for the Trusler Business Center and is a part of the Ignite Emporia campaign.
Don was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in Nov. 2002 and served 14 years. He has received numerous awards and recognitions such as: Emporia Small Business Person in 1991; Emporia Area Chamber Volunteer of the Year award in 1997; Emporia State University Citation Award in 2014 and Kansas University School of Pharmacy Distinguished Service Award in 2016.
The formal announcement of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be at the Emporia Area Chamber’s 123rd Annual Meeting on Jan. 24. The same evening, awards will be given to the Volunteer of the Year, Committee of the Year and for Business of the Year.
Reservations to attend can be made by calling the Chamber at 342-1600. Reservations are $75 per person.
(1) comment
Congrats Don!
