Carol Jean Youngblood of Emporia
passed away unexpectedly with her
husband at her side Friday, April 24,
2020 at Stormont Vail. Carol had just
turned 65.
She was born in Omaha, Nebraska
on April 22, 1955. On April 2, 1977
Carol married Mark Youngblood and to
this union 2 sons were born.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Mark of
the home; two sons, William (Bill) Youngblood and wife
Jennifer of Emporia and Joseph (Joe) Youngblood and
Jennifer Jewison of Dallas, TX; four grandchildren, Perry,
Kellen, Isabel and Claire Youngblood; one brother, Donald
Wise and wife Leadora of Ft. Scott, KS; three sisters, Donna
Fritts and husband Jim of Butler, MO, Debbie Baragary and
Vickie Wise of Emporia; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and
Mary Wise and in-laws, John and Ruth Youngblood.
Carol was Baptized at a very young age in Harrisonville,
MO where she grew up. She attended various Churches
from her teenage years to the present. She is a faithful
member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia,
where she has many treasured friends. Her heart was
Golden, she enjoyed sewing, making blankets and giving
them away. Carol made a small business called Carol’s
Cuddlies which she was very proud of.
With restrictions that are in place now, a Celebration of
Life service will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.