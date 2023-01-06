The Emporia Arts Center has announced an artist reception for Barbara Tharas will be held Jan. 13.
Tharas’ show “A Girl Named Seattle,” will be on display at the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St., from Jan. 11 - 28. The reception will be held 4 - 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
“Tharas creates work that is motivated through sequences such as comics, animation, and printmaking,” said the arts center in a written release. “They use printmaking and comic style as a way to create work that utilizes humor to critique socially stigmatized bodies, mental health, and create an opportunity for solidarity. Laughter is their most significant motivation when creating art. Their mission is drawing and sharing what they draw with as many folx as possible.”
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.