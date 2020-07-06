Alfredo Ibarra Ibarra of Emporia died on June 28, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 49.
Alfredo was born on October 2, 1970 in Mazatlan Sinaloa, Mexico the son of Encarnacion Ibarra Sarabia and Beatriz Ibarra Munoz.
Survivors include: wife, Alma Delia Escalante of the home; son, Alfredo Ibarra, Jr. of Emporia; daughters, Adriana Ibarra of Emporia, Beatriz Ibarra of Emporia; step-daughter, Aylin Escalante of Emporia; granddaughter, Valerie Romo of Emporia; brothers, Armando Ibarra of Mexico, Regino Ibarra of Texas, Jose Antonio Ibarra of Tennessee, and Gilberto Ibarra of Emporia; sisters, Maricruz Ibarra of Emporia, and Alejandrina Ibarra of California.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Alfredo worked construction and also did cement. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, Emporia.
Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Emporia. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.