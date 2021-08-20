First hearings are scheduled for 2 p.m. today for suspects in the Jesus Avila homicide case.
They will appear in Courtroom 5 with Judge Douglas Jones.
The hearings will be livestreamed at https://5thjd.org/courtroom-5-v.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 5:20 pm
