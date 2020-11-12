Newman Regional Health has again revised its visitation policies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest update, which goes into effect Friday, Nov. 13, will prohibit all visitors except for certain special circumstances. The purpose of the policy is to "help ensure a healthy and safe environment for patients, staff and our community during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The hospital encourages visiting via telephone, electronic cards and group video chats.
In-patient policy:
A patient’s provider, nursing staff and unit director will collaborate when considering whether or not to allow patients to have adult visitors under the following special circumstances:
1. Child Birth: One (1) designated individual during labor and delivery and for the duration of the mother’s hospital stay.
2. Surgical Patients: One (1) designated individual who must remain in the waiting room and will not be allowed to enter the Same Day Surgery Unit.
3. Critical Care Patients transferring to a tertiary facility: Two (2) designated individuals
4. Patients at Time of Discharge: One (1) designated individual to pick up the patient at Entrance “F” or the ER Entrance. Staff will escort the patient to these entrances wearing proper PPE per our patient transport policy.
5. Pediatric Patients (under age 18): Two (2) designated individuals for the duration of the hospital stay
6. Patients experiencing end-of-life: Two (2) designated individuals.
Visitor(s) will be selected by the patient, the patient’s decision maker (if necessary), or appropriate hospital staff if a decision maker is not available.
Staff will escort visitor(s) to the patient and out of the facility after their visit.
Visitor(s) must wear a procedure mask at all times while in the hospital as determined by the circumstances described below.
Visitation by confirmed, probable or symptomatic persons is not allowed, except if the patient is in an end-of-life situation. Visitor must visit alone and wear a procedure mask at all times.
Visitation of a confirmed, probable or PUI COVID patient is only allowed for pediatrics and in an end-of-life situation and requires visitors to wear appropriate PPE, including a surgical mask, eye protection, gown, and gloves, while visiting the patient. Visitation of a confirmed, probable or PUI COVID obstetrical patient requires Infection Prevention review and approval. PPE for visitors of a confirmed, probable or PUI COVID patient will be located in the CRN office. Visitors will be asked to sign the informed consent form, Consent to Visit COVID Positive Patient.
Visitors under 18 will not be allowed.
Outpatient diagnostic and physician visit policy
Purpose
To help ensure a healthy and safe environment for patients, staff and our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will not be allowed in these locations. An attendant may accompany a patient with a demonstrated need, such as patients who are minors or those with cognitive or physical limitations.
Procedure
Attendants screening positive will not be allowed to accompany the patient and will be asked to leave their cell phone number and wait in their car while staff assist the patient. Staff will call the attendant after the visit and will escort the patient to the appropriate entrance for pickup. Staff must wear appropriate transport PPE.
Attendants screening negative will be given a “Pass” and must wear a cloth mask until leaving the hospital or clinic facility.
Visitors also remain prohibited for outpatient appointments and doctor’s office visits. An attendant may accompany a patient with a demonstrated need, such as patients who are minors or those with cognitive or physical limitations.
Designated waiting areas within each outpatient service area will be provided for children who cannot be left at home alone safely and must accompany a parent to an outpatient visit.
