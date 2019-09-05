The Emporia City Commission accepted a $600,000 award from the Kansas Department of Transportation for a future project at the Prairie Street and Sixth Avenue intersection Wednesday afternoon.
The award is part of the City Connection Link Improvement Program, and will be used to fund up to 90 percent of geometric improvements to the intersection. The city will pay for the remaining 10 percent of the project.
City Engineer Jim Ubert said the improvements would be made on the southwest and northeast corners of the intersection, as well as upgrades to existing traffic signals with video detection on all four intersections. Sidewalk improvements are also under consideration.
“The geometric improvements — and I drive that route to work every day — the radiuses are really tight,” Ubert said. “Vehicles turning northbound tend to have to slow down tremendously to make the turn, and then the potential of backing up traffic on Sixth Avenue and US-50 is high. Consequently, on the other side of the intersection at Tyson, it’s a similar situation.”
Ubert said the semi-truck and trailer traffic moving in and out of Tyson every day shows how tight the turns are for those drivers, as well.
“This is something that will improve the transportation flow there,” he said.
Ubert said the traffic signals with video detection will also improve traffic flow by allowing lights to change as there is a need, and without the use of timers.
“It will make all four legs of the intersection on video detection rather than on loop detectors,” he said. “Video detection provides a better operation for traffic signaling. It’s an improved technology.”
Ubert said the earliest the bidding process for the project can begin is July 1, 2021, but plans will be underway well before then.
Commissioners then approved a permanent right-of-way easement on a small tract of land on the northeast corner of Sixth Ave. and Prairie St. related to the upcoming intersection improvements.
Commissioner Danny Giefer abstained from votes on both measures due to his ownership of the lot.
The commission also adopted a set of standard traffic ordinances, amended to exclude language that grants the allowance of certain electric scooters on city roadways. Commissioner Rob Gilligan said he would prefer to hold a study session on the matter at a later date.
Commissioners also approved the issuance of bonds for the South Avenue water projects and adopted a resolution to approve bonds from the City of Wichita to improve Presbyterian Manor senior living facilities, including the Emporia location. City Attorney Christina Montgomery said there will be no financial obligation locally for the bonds.
The city will next meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a study session in room 1AB of WLW Auditorium.
(1) comment
When will the city be doing something with the stoplight at 6th and Congress? It's become obvious this Evergreen company is never going to get finished with this hotel project as no work is ever getting done there. The light has been flashing for 5+ years now and the intersection has become a real hazard with random people stopping at the yellow light and just sitting there clueless. I understand that it's cheaper to not tear down a stoplight if it's going to be needed in the future, but it's already been the better part of a decade. Something needs to happen there. Or at least an update would be nice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.