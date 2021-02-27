EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Organizers and participants of the Polar Plunge. 38 people jumped into Mouse Lake to raise money for Special Olympics of Kansas.
Braxton Higgins who won the state diving championship. Higgins, a sophomore, scored 487.70 in the 5-1a division state competition. Higgins went undefeated in the regular season.
EHS girls wrestling head coach Shawn Russell who received the Girls Division 1 Sub-State 2 Coach of the Year award.
The EHS girls wrestling team, who placed fifth in state Thursday, after a stellar season. All six of the girls who went to state placed sixth or higher in competition against 38 teams.
Dynamic Discs who began operations in their new warehouse which was the former office of Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing building. The new warehouse quadruples the amount of storage space they had before. Dynamic Discs had a 100% growth in operations in 2020.
Emporia State University who announced a $50 million fundraising campaign focused on raising funds for student advancement. The campaign called Together Forwards has already raised $42 million.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.