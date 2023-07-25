The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is returning to Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church next month, as area first emergency services agencies once again ask the community for their votes.
The drive is set for noon - 6 p.m. Aug. 9 - 10, and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 11, at the church located at 2023 W. 12th Ave.
Blood donors can vote for their choice of first responder organization during the event, including law enforcement, fire and EMS, or the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center. The winner will be presented with a trophy signifying them as the winner of the Battle of the Badges, which dates back to 2005.
Each team has their own strategy for winning, from handing out swag and candy to sweet-talking the community members who come to donate.
The winning first responders will be announced at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, on the last day of donations.
Those wishing to sign up as donors can do so by logging into the Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS, using keyword "Emporia."
