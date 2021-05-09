The Emporia boys tennis team’s top doubles pair of Brenden Kienholz and Taylor Moorman qualified for the 5A state tournament with a fourth place finish at the Valley Center regional on Saturday.
Drawing the No. 3 seed in the tournament, they cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 14 Sandoval and Tushal from Great Bend.
They faced a stiffer test against No. 6 Musser and Thompson from Newton and fell in the first set 2-6 before making a resounding recovery in the second set, which they won 6-0.
In the tiebreak -- which is a race to seven points that can go on indefinitely until one team leads by two, Kienholz and Moorman won a marathon 18-16 to take the match and qualify for state.
They fell to No. 2 Stack and Green from Salina Central 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and No. 5 Schloneger and Frantz from Newton 6-3, 6-2.
The state tournament will be held at Maize South on Friday and Saturday.
No. 10 Brock Guion and Dylan Davis competed at regionals and fell in their first round match with No. 7 Dean and Lewis of Valley Center 6-4, 6-3 to end their season.
