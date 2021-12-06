With the availability of "free, safe and effective vaccines," Lyon County Public Health and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are outline guidance employer-funded COVID-19 testing programs Monday.
The health department said the role of testing has started to change as many private employers have encouraged employees to get vaccinated and offer testing to unvaccinated employees. These steps help to reduce the ongoing transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace.
"The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a federal rule [that] will require large employers — 100 or more employees — to test their unvaccinated employees on a weekly basis," said the health department in a written release. "Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center will not be performing these weekly tests on unvaccinated staff that are required by employers."
KDHE's newly released playbook is designed to assist employers in testing their workforce. The state health agency "will update this playbook as federal and state regulations are updated."
Lyon County Public Health said the playbook "is intended to support all businesses that wish to offer employee testing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in their workplace and help keep their businesses open.
"The playbook will be incorporated to the state’s unified testing strategy that Governor Laura Kelly introduced a year ago. That strategy helped ensure COVID-19 testing was available across the state by coordinating public and private COVID-19 testing efforts and encouraging routine screening in places like schools and nursing homes, to stop the spread of COVID-19 before it starts."
KDHE's COVID-19 testing map directs Kansans to locations where they can get free testing.
"Even with widespread vaccination against COVID-19, the virus is not expected to entirely go away," the health department said. "Scientists expect SARS-CoV2 to continue circulating in the population, not unlike the flu. Moving forward, COVID-19 testing will increasingly become a shared responsibility for both the public and private sector ensuring Kansans across the state have adequate access to testing. Although the OSHA regulations are not final and thus subject to change, employers are expected to be responsible for the costs of their employee testing programs."
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
