There is much talk about economics recently. But do we know enough to determine the differences?
I believe that there remain a few of us who took an Economics class from Prof. Rodney Mitchell at KSTC. He insisted that we recite perfectly the four types of economic systems. He emphasized that there are only four types of economic systems.
Mitchell also clearly stated not to make the mistake of defining a political structure by an economic presence. Therefore communism might operate under a monarch or fascism under a democracy. Remember we are discussing economics; not forms of government.
Here are four economic systems that one had to recite perfectly to pass Rodney Mitchell’s economic classes, of which I had several. Here they are taken from my handwritten notes of 1969:
Communism: An economic system that has present or advocate collective ownership and the central control of all means of production.
Socialism: It has present or advocates collective ownership and control of major forms of production.
Fascism: Has present or advocates individual ownership and collective control of many means of production.
Capitalism: Individual control and ownership of most means of production.
Professor Mitchell drilled us with 25 economic terms and they help one know the differences. An amazing thing is how the US fought “fascism” in WWII in regards to what was done to our economy at the time. Look at the definitions above and see if you can note a curiosity for what we did during WWII to defeat fascism.
I don’t see “democratic socialism” listed anywhere to define a system. I lack a few hours in Economics in order to get to a major in it, but somehow they left out “democratic socialism.”
I have noticed that this term was used often to cover up the destruction of capitalism by some at various points in past history. The likes of Stalin, Castro, the leaders that recently changed Venezuela from being the most prosperous South American country to one of the poorest, China and the USSR.
Look up the old names of many previous “democratic socialist” nations.
We even have a U.S. Senator from a Northeast State that spent time in the USSR and Cuba to learn more about “democratic socialism”. We have a U.S. House member that makes her main topic on how we can become more “democratically socialist.”
Let’s now think about these “democratic socialist” nations.
They had a hard time getting citizens to be motivated to be productive. There was little incentive to work hard. Are we now seeing such a sentiment in our nation?
These “democratic socialist nations” had a hard time forming capital. The word profit was at times even outlawed in these nations. And if one made a “profit” they might be shot. Pol Pot and Stalin and other “democratic socialists” despised the bourgeoisie. Karl Marx used such terms in “Das Kapital,” when he touted communism and wanted a more “just” society without the bourgeoisie capitalists. In “Das Kapital” (1867), Marx proposes that the motivating force of capitalism is in the exploitation of labor, whose unpaid work is the ultimate source of surplus value. (aka: profit)
Landowners and shop owners were at times jailed or killed in the interest of forming socialist models. Famine, in many instances, appeared due to the collectivization of privately owned means of production.
I can give you more examples of how “democratic socialism” failed big time. What this reveals clearly is that there is a reason that economics is called “the dismal science.”
But things changed big time if one recalls.
The Union of Soviet Socialist “Republics” (aka USSR or Russia today) fell apart due to the above-mentioned constraints of socialism. The main problem is that no one had any self-interest in working and they certainly had little skin in the game as the government owned everything. Russia is still way behind the new capitalists on the block who are the Chinese.
Deng Xuaoubgm, a leader of the Peoples Republic of China made a public announcement that, “It doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.” Which was a very cautious way to say let’s pitch much of central planning democratic socialism and open the door to greater capitalism. Since doing so I witnessed a booming society while I was in China.
They are in fact more capitalistic us. China now has its very own capitalist stock market which creates needed capital. Plus in just a few decades they have built the largest middle class in the world. Mainly due to the hard-working Chinese and the freeing up of personal interest and ownership from their hard work.
Die-hard “democratic socialists” will point to the Scandinavian countries as their savior and model, which is also bogus as they have reformed many of their failed socialist programs.
Have any of you noticed the fruits of our experiment with becoming more and more of a Socialist Republic here in the US?
Mark Perry, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, sums up the fault of socialism here.
“Socialism is the Big Lie of the twentieth century,” he said. “While it promised prosperity, equality, and security, it delivered poverty, misery, and tyranny. Equality was achieved only in the sense that everyone was equal in his or her misery. It is a system that ignores incentives.”
This is the model that Dr. Perry talks about. How do you like the results so far in the United States?
