The Emporia Gazette
ALMA — The Volland Theatre has two upcoming events.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, the Flint Hills community is invited to a conversation with photographer Deanna Dikeman. For 27 years, Dikeman photographed her parents waving goodbye during visits to their home in Sioux City, Iowa. The photographs turned into “Leaving and Waving,” an acclaimed book showcasing the series.
Dikeman has received much acclaim for the series, showing at Cortona on the Move festival in Cortona, Italy and the Bibliothèque nationale de France, François Mitterrand Library, Paris in 2021. The photographer, based in Kansas City and represented by Haw Contemporary, won the Association Gens d’Images’ Prix Nadar, and was shortlisted for Paris Photo-Aperture Foundation’s First PhotoBook Award.
Inside, the gallery will show all 90 photographs in the series. Outside, six of Dikeman’s works will greet you as you enter and drive through Volland.
Call for Auditions
The Volland Store has also issue a casting call for a community theatre project, based on stories and adventures of Wabaunsee County.
The next phase of Theatre at the Ruin begins in March 2022. Beth Wynstra and Mary Pinard, professors at Babson College, collected stories from and about Wabaunsee County in the latter half of 2021. Meeting with community members at Hot Alma Nights, learning the county’s rich history at the Wabaunsee County Historical Society and Museum, and exploring county landmarks, Wynstra and Pinard compiled stories revolving around the Wabaunsee County experience.
Back in Massachusetts, the two have worked diligently to weave these stories together, forming a script to be used in a production in June 2022. Meanwhile in Volland, Mike Lillich and his crew breathed new life into the foundation of Otto Kratzer’s home (aka “the Ruin”). Retaining the character of the space, while making it usable, the unique venue will host the performance.
Wynstra and Pinard are seeking actors and actresses for Theatre at the Ruin. Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. March 11 — 13. You can sign up to audition at tinyurl.com/tatrsignup. If these times do not work, please email info@thevollandstore.com with an alternate time.
All Flint Hills residents are welcome to audition and no experience necessary. Pinard and Wynstra are hoping for a cast of performers of all ages and abilities.
Those who are auditioning do not need to prepare anything but are welcome to bring along a monologue, speech, song, or poem to perform. Pinard and Wynstra will have excerpts from the play at the audition for performers to read.
Visit thevollandstore.com for more details.
The Volland Store is located at 24098 Volland Rd., Alma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.