Emporia State University Theatre opens the 2022-23 academic year with "The Underpants" by Carl Sternheim and adapted by actor/comedian Steve Martin.
Performances will in the Ronald Q. Frederickson Theatre at 7:30 p.m. today - Friday, with two performances on Saturday — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
This guffaw-inducing comedy comes from the wild and crazy mind of the incomparable Steve Martin. It's 1910 in Dusseldorf. The placid, conservative life of Theo and Louise Maske is thrown into chaos when Louise's drawers fall down during the town parade. Sidesplitting chaos ensues as the newlyweds, who have been trying to rent a room in their flat, face an influx of unprincipled prospective male lodgers, each eager to catch a glimpse of the now infamous pair of underpants.
"I have directed most genres and styles of theatre during my career, but I have never before had the opportunity to direct 'grand farce.' Thematically, I think of farce as 'high stakes with few consequences,' or perhaps as 'grand gestures towards the trivial.' In this story, the world is turned upside down when Louise's underpants fall down in public. But at the heart of this play is a universal conflict between estrangement and reconciliation in married life. I would like to remind folks that due to the renovation in the Bruder Theatre, we have very limited seating in the Frederickson Black Box theatre."
Visit Emporia.edu/tickets for reservations or additional information, or call the box office at (620) 341-5256 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays with any questions. 90 Minutes. No late seating.
