Special to The Gazette
ST. LOUIS — During the Oct. 18 NASCAR race in Kansas, NASCAR Cup driver Clint Bowyer will unveil the National FFA Organization and DEKALB brand No. 14 DEKALB FFA Ford Mustang. The DEKALB car has dual historical wings for both the FFA emblem and DEKALB winged ear of corn. The special wing-designed car represents iconic roots in agriculture, with a tradition of leadership, personal growth and success.
With a legacy of performance, the FFA and DEKALB are focused on improving the future of agriculture, and together will offer students the opportunity to qualify for the Winning Has Roots scholarship.
“I’m honored to drive the No. 14 DEKALB FFA Ford Mustang in my home state of Kansas,” said Bowyer. “My roots are not only in Kansas, but also in agriculture. It’s a privilege to partner with DEKALB and FFA to bring ag students this scholarship.”
The Winning Has Roots scholarship will help one qualified student fund their continued education. The scholarship amount will be determined by the number of laps Bowyer completes at the Hollywood Casino 400. A base amount of $6,400 is to be awarded to the Winning Has Roots recipient, with an increase of $14 for every lap Bowyer completes. If all 267 laps are completed, the scholarship will increase to $10,138. If Bowyer wins the race, the scholarship will be increased to $14,000. This is the second annual scholarship program for the DEKALB brand.
“The best part about my role is being able to give back to the agricultural community, especially youth,” said Kathleen McKittrick, DEKALB brand manager. “This is a very exciting opportunity for agriculture, and we’re proud to continue to invest in the future of the industry. At DEKALB, we believe winning is a mindset, as well as skillset, shaped at a young age and built every day through persistence and a drive to perform. This is no different whether on the farm, racetrack or in the classroom.”
Final scholarship amount, details and next steps will be announced following the Oct. 18 race.
For more information about the Winning Has Roots scholarship, visit DEKALB.com/Scholarship and follow the conversation with #WinningHasRoots and #GoClintGo.
