City commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Ignite Emporia to roll over $200,000 in unutilized private-public partnership funds from 2020 toward the project’s housing development initiatives in 2021 during a joint study/action session Wednesday.
The vote passed 3-1 with Commissioner and Ignite Emporia Director Rob Gilligan abstaining and Commissioner Becky Smith providing the lone “nay” vote.
Beforehand, Smith said she was apprehensive on two key points, the first being the perception of favoritism by members of the board and the other being a lack of defined plan for the funds.
“I have reservations all the way around,” Smith said. “I think I’d rather just deal with [allocations] when you brought the project to us. I feel like we could always find the money… You haven’t even brought us [details]. Is it for apartments? Is it for residential areas? I understand that you’re not quite there yet … I get it that it wouldn’t necessarily lock these funds in, but you’re basically holding money on something where we don’t even know what we’re doing yet.”
While understanding of the hangups, Gilligan said the decision to reserve funds would be an important part of showing the board’s commitment in addressing one of the community’s most pressing and most discussed needs.
“The goal of this MOU would be to earmark the funds so that they can be rolled over to a project opportunity in 2021,” Gilligan said. “The commission would still have to approve some sort of development agreement in that partnership and bring that forward … As you’ve seen and we’ve heard from citizens, housing is a huge need in our community. If the commission is not interested in investing in that, then that’s a barrier we’re going to be facing for a long time.
“The funds aren’t made available to me; they’re not individual for me. These are funds to develop housing in Emporia.”
Commissioners briefly suggested moving the $200,000 into the city’s general housing fund, but agreed to move forward with the MOU as written when given further details from City Attorney Christina Montgomery.
“The money is not committed to [a specific Ignite Emporia project] … it is not guaranteeing that the funding will actually be given to this project,” Montgomery said. “It’s saying we’re going to hold onto this money, wait until [Ignite] puts in a formal application, and then the project would be considered. If it is then approved by the commission, the money could be used toward the project …[The MOU] reserves the funds specifically for an Ignite Emporia project for 180 days and then the funds would be released … It’s a soft commitment.”
“In the past, we’ve earmarked funds for projects in the future that we knew we’re going to happen, whether we’ve done it for plants or done it to pay for roads in the future” added Commissioner John Geitz. “To me, this is no different than that … We have two days left in 2020. I’m completely fine with us … moving money we’re assuming we’re going to spend into [a 2021] project fund.”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Reviewed preliminary timelines for the city’s Community Improvement District application for the Flint Hills Crossing/QuikTrip development near 18th and Graphic Arts. Commissioners will vote on the project’s formal publication during their regularly-scheduled Jan. 6 meeting. A public hearing will be set for Feb. 3 if initial documents are approved.
^ Discussed preliminary drafts of a new fireworks ordinance. Pending approval by Lyon County commissioners, the document would adjust 2021 pricing for area fireworks stands as follows: $2,625 per stand within the city limits; $1,575 per stand outside of the city limits but within the Metropolitan Area; and $262.50 per stand outside of the metropolitan boundaries. Fees for retail firework stand permits would also increase by 2% each calendar year until 2025.
