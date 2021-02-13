There is no doubt that 2020 did not bring the promise of the new vision promised to all of us. 2020 Seniors lost prom, graduation, and so many other things. Zoom became a popular method of communication, kids have become way too comfortable with the phrases “pull up your mask” and “remember to keep 6 feet apart” when all they want to do is see a friendly face and be close to the friends they have gone through this pandemic with.
New freshman in 2020 and seniors with the graduation date of May 2021 have had an even crazier year. While some have been in school virtually, others have been in-person and quarantined each time they are in close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID. While students at Northern Heights have been some of the blessed few to get to go to school in-person, some have had three or more quarantine experiences, giving them almost an entire quarter of schooling virtually.
They have gotten to compete in sports, but of course, even that looks significantly different this year. The class of 2021 are trailblazers. They did not get a junior prom, they did not get a Homecoming Dance or a Winter Ball. Even their Senior Prom is up in the air.
Three FCCLA students at Northern Heights decided that for the Queen of Courts Candidates, this was an unacceptable truth. They worked and planned to ensure these seniors had some semblance of normal (whatever that means anymore) for their senior year.
While they knew they were not going to get to have a schoolwide dance, Freshmen Addison Landgren and Abbie Sull along with sophomore Dylan Kosinski decided that they wanted to do SOMEthing for these senior candidates. While it would have been optimal to have all the seniors, due to restrictions, that was not an option.
With their plan in place, they went to their building Principal Peggy Fort, who agreed, we have to continue to give these kids something. The girls started to go forward with their planning of an event. They gave Winter Ball Candidates Louise French (Lauwereys), Mekenzy Lucas, MaKayla Scroggins, Caleigh Smart, Caden Adams, Darrett King, Hunter Plankinton, and John Pringle both a dinner and a short dance along with a backdrop to take pictures to remember their senior Winter Ball.
They even arranged a short mask-free photo-shoot to remember the event. These girls hired Taylor Pringle as their photographer, Michael Lanzrath as their DJ and Mrs. DeDonder as their chaperone.
These kids worked hard and were able to celebrate the crowning of Darrett King and Caleigh Smart. All of the candidates appreciated the opportunity to celebrate in some way, and we cannot thank Abbie, Addison, and Dylan enough for all of their hard work in providing a night of fun and revelry for our seniors. As always #proudtobeawildcat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.