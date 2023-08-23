Vamos a Pescar, a program that introduces families to the outdoors, returns for its seventh year this weekend.
The program is set for 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center at Emporia State University.
According to USD 253 Migrant Student and Family Resource Specialist Patricia Saenz-Reyes, the Vamos a Pescar — which translates to “Let’s Go Fishing” — began as a partnership between the Migrant Education Program, What’s In Outdoors and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow in 2017.
“It was designed to target Hispanic Families and teach them about fishing, rules and regulations concerning the sport, along with ethics and responsibility for all to enjoy Kansas outdoors,” she said in an email. “Also, to inspire a healthy environment by building good relationships and partnering with like minded organizations seeking the same goals.”
While the program originally had a capacity to serve just 12 families, it is now open to the entire community.
“We have once again partnered with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks both locally and at the State level, as well as with the Prophet Aquatic Education and Outreach Center,” Saenz-Reyes said. “This year we are excited to welcome ESU’s Sodexo, who will be helping prepare the fish and tacos for our very popular picnic.”
Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains will launch the Vamos a Explorar program — or “Let’s Go Explore” — which will focus on how much fun it is to walk and get to know the community’s trails.
Expect giveaways, courtesy of local businesses. Families will also have a chance to win one of 50 fishing rods and a tackle box, including instructions and educational materials to introduce them to fishing and appreciation of the great outdoors, courtesy of KDWP.
