Stella M. Sleezer, 90, passed away Monday evening June 6, 2022 at the Oakley Place of Rossville.
She was born March 15, 1932 on the family farm near Gridley, Kansas the daughter of Amos and Ruby Rodgers Stukey. She was the youngest of thirteen children. Stella attended Gridley High School and graduated with the Class of 1950.
Stella was joined in marriage to Marion D. “Mick” Sleezer on June 7, 1953 at the Gridley Methodist Church. During the early years of their marriage they lived in Wichita where she worked for the Board of Education. They later moved to Kansas City while Mick attended Barber College. During their time in Kansas City Stella worked at Hallmark Cards. They would make their home in Lebo after Mick finished Barber College. Stella worked as a childcare provider before taking a position at Crawford Manufacturing in Emporia for seven years. Stella went on to work at I.B.P. for thirteen years before retiring in 1985.
Stella and Mick attended the Gridley Methodist Church when they were first married and later attended the Lebo United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and served as a member of the Mother Mary Circle. Her other memberships included sixty years of service in the Order of the Eastern Star.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her husband, Mick of their home in Lebo; a daughter, Debra Morgan and her husband Robert of Maple Hill, Kansas; grandchildren, Dana Meyer of Basehor, KS, Travis Morgan of Maple Hill and Holly Bowles of Omaha; nine great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Morgan in 2008; and five sisters and seven brothers.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
