TOPEKA — The Emporia High boys and girls basketball teams both had efficient offensive nights Friday in Topeka.
The Lady Spartans pulled away in the second quarter with the Chargers, claiming a 49-26 victory.
The boys watched an early double-digit lead whittled down to just two in the third quarter, but remained in front down the stretch to earn a 61-52 win.
The E-High girls carried a 10-point advantage into their halftime break in Topeka, but a 10-0 run in a short span to open the second half broke things completely open for the Spartans.
Macey Adams scored a season-high 10 points to lead her team. Gracie Gilpin scored nine and Mya Tovar added 7.
The Emporia High boys also jumped in front early, with a 13-point lead after the first. Topeka West battled back-and-forth with the Spartans throughout the second, with both teams negating early foul trouble with several starters.
In the third quarter, the Chargers rallied to back within just two points, but EHS was able to stretch its advantage back out to double-digits before the end of the game.
The Spartans shot 68 percent on the night, focusing on the paint as they were just 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Charles Snyder scored a game-high 22 points for Emporia.
EHS will host Junction City on Monday night in a makeup game rescheduled from earlier this season.
GIRLS
EHS 7 16 14 12 — 49
TWHS 4 9 4 9 — 26
Emporia: Adams 10, Gilpin 9, Baker 6, Christensen 6, Breshears 3, Chapman 4, Tovar 7, Garcia 4.
TWest: Larson 10, Shima 3, Jones 2, Eldridge 8, Triplett 3.
BOYS
EHS 18 13 12 18 — 61
TWHS 5 19 11 17 — 52
Emporia: Douglas 15, Snyder 22, Baumgardner 7, Hoyt 6, Gilpin 3, Hines 8.
TWest: Brooks 19, Alexander 12, Durall 7, Bitler 4, Wilkerson 4, Harrison 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.